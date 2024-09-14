Reader’s Opinion | School sports should be freer

Reader’s opinion|More diverse sport options and more flexible, self-timed exercise experiments could inspire students to move more actively.

School sports is an important part of students’ well-being and development, but often there are too many rules and restrictions in classes. I think that school sports should be more free so that all students can enjoy exercise in their own way.

It can even be difficult to be in a group that is too big.

Many children and young people do not find a form of exercise they like in traditional games and exercises. By creating more flexible exercise opportunities, offering different sports, guided groups or self-timed exercise experiments, we could inspire students to move and participate more actively in classes.

Freer exercise would also enable students to use their own creativity and find the joy of exercise without pressure. This could promote a positive relationship with exercise that carries over beyond school hours.

I hope that in the future, school sports would be more like the students and respect their wishes.

Veeti Vihera

Hämeenlinna

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.