Reader’s Opinion | Saving on interpretation services is a very short-sighted policy

Saving on interpretation costs increases the administrative burden.

Government plans to change the Integration Act. The proposal is that the state would reimburse municipalities and welfare regions for the costs of interpretation services less than before and for a shorter period of time. This is a very short-sighted policy.

Cutting compensations would encourage municipalities to acquire the cheapest possible interpretation services or even not order an interpretation service at all. Compromise on quality would mean that interpreting would be handled less and less often by a professional. Since the law does not define the professional qualifications of interpreters and the public administration does not have the resources to assess the quality of the service it acquires, the government’s intention suddenly turns from savings to costs.

As stated in the impact assessments of the draft law, the risk is that children, relatives or other lay people who do not have the professional skills to act as an impartial interpreter will be used as interpreters. This can result in treatment errors, wrongly based official decisions or prolonged legal processes. The legal protection of those being interpreted may also be compromised.

Interpreting is not an additional service, but necessary in a communication situation where there is no common language. The availability of interpretation, especially in social and health services, is an equality issue for women. The elderly may also need interpreting services, even if they did not need them when they were of working age.

Good interpretation is also in the interest of the authority. In Danish studies, it has been found that when the availability of the interpretation service was restricted, the doctors’ work became more difficult and slowed down due to communication problems.

When the government’s goal is to streamline and speed up services and save costs, weakening interpretation services does not make sense. With professional interpretation services, time is saved, re-processing is avoided and care is taken to ensure that the legal protection of all parties to the interpretation situation is fulfilled.

Hanna Gorschelnik

executive director, Kieliasiasantitijat ry

Jenni Kavén

Executive Director, Association of Finnish Translators and Interpreters

Erik Miller

chairman, Finnish language services association

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.