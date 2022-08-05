Reader’s Opinion | Saving energy shouldn’t be difficult

When the energy runs out, even having a million in the bank account won’t help if there’s nothing to buy.

To come the autumn and winter energy crisis and national energy saving measures have recently been the topic of discussion on social media. It is clear that in recent decades, Finns have become accustomed to living more widely than what we as a society could actually afford. Many people find it difficult to distinguish between basic needs and luxury.

In order to save energy, it has been proposed for Finnish households, among other things, to lower the room temperature to 18–19 degrees and to limit showering from one hour to five minutes. This has provoked an astonishing amount of objections and uproar, as if the proposal were completely unreasonable.

In the coming autumn and winter, there is a limited amount of energy available and it should be enough for all Finns. When it runs out, even having a million in the bank account won’t help if there’s nothing to buy. It’s hard to understand people who have the nerve to complain that it’s just another attempt by the state to control and force citizens to live more modestly.

Energy saving by keeping the room temperature at 18–19 degrees in winter is by no means an unreasonable requirement. After all, Finns walk around in the summer in shorts and t-shirts with the same readings. If the temperature seems too cold at first, wearing a sweater and socks indoors is perfectly normal in winter. Standing in the shower for more than a quarter of an hour and showering with warm water is not a matter of basic need, but a desire for comfort. The average person can wash in less than five minutes and with lukewarm water. You also don’t have to take a shower every day, unless you happen to be doing physical work, for example.

To tell the truth, you could imagine every Finn who calls himself a patriot striving for these savings measures even without an energy crisis – after all, we have traditionally been modest, thrifty and adaptable. When you take into account how big changes Finns were able to adapt to, for example during the Winter and Continuation Wars, you can’t help but wonder how adapting to a lower room temperature and shorter washing time can be such an insurmountable problem for some.

Alice Girs

city ​​councilor (ps), member of the building and licensing board

Turku

