Reader’s Opinion | Saving energy has been solved before

It is good to keep in mind that possible energy saving measures for the coming winter will be needed to slow down climate change.

Already at the time of the oil crisis, they saved heavily. In December 1973, the Finnish government decided on drastic energy saving measures.

At the time, I was a police officer in a church village in Southern Savoia. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the control of austerity measures belonged to the police. It mainly focused on lights in public buildings, shop window lighting and speed limits. The temperatures of the apartments were not affected. Citizens followed the regulations well, and speed limits were not violated more than usual. A few notes made it through.

Few people remember saving energy during the wars between 1939 and 1945. There was no electricity in my home village in North Savoia. The houses were heated by wood stoves, and dim light was provided by oil lamps and candles. There was little motor vehicle traffic.

During the war, lamp oil was rationed and on a card, the portions were small. Therefore, oil was mainly used in storm lanterns when doing barn work in the mornings and evenings. So too in my house. Inside the apartment, the light source was a so-called tuiju, an oil lamp without glass, because it consumed less oil than a glass oil lamp. Homemade candles were also lit. Likewise later carbide.

My the first class of the public school was supposed to start at the beginning of September in 1941. The continuation of the war that started around Midsummer and the fire that destroyed the village school building in July changed the plans. The school started in the cabin of a country house at the end of January 1942. An oil lamp hung from the ceiling of the cabin, dimly illuminating the space. I did my homework in the evenings in the glow of the light coming from the stove in the hut or in the light of burning shingles.

In the smoke sauna, the light source was my father’s rails, about 80 centimeters long, about three centimeters wide and a couple of millimeters thick. On the horizontal level, in the crevice of the stove, during the lighting time of the two burnt shingles in a row, we had time to take care of the scalding and washing operations without haste. I didn’t even notice the small smoke of the couple in the dimness of the sauna. Fires were avoided.

The possible energy saving measures for the coming winter will obviously be at most the level of the 1970s, but significantly milder than those we who lived during the war had to experience. You’ll have to get used to them. However, it is good to keep in mind that they will be needed to slow down climate change.

Taito Taskinen

Kuopio

