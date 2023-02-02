Reader’s Opinion | S2 teaching is differentiated according to the students’ needs

The purpose of the student is to learn Finnish so well that he can utilize his full potential.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper news (27.1.) about a new study, according to which some of the students guided to S2 education would do well in regular education. In the article, doctoral researcher Lauri Ståhlberg was interviewed and the results of his research were presented. The writing gave a picture of S2 teaching that I don’t recognize.

Finland as a second language, there is one syllabus of Finnish language and literature. It is intended for students who, due to their multilingual background, have deficiencies in one or more areas of the language. S2 is not a support measure for low performing students. Its curriculum and assessment criteria are much the same as in the S1 syllabus. It is therefore ordinary teaching, which is differentiated according to the needs of the students.

According to Ståhlberg’s research, some S2 pupils read Finnish texts more fluently and understood them better than many of those studying the S1 syllabus. This is hardly a surprise to anyone. Many children with an immigrant background have good reading skills, study skills and comprehension skills, while some Finnish-speaking children read and understand texts poorly.

In the story it was concluded that many S2 pupils would do well in S1 education due to their language skills. The choice of course is not guided by success, but by the student’s benefit. Many skilled students also benefit from the special expertise of an S2 teacher: for example, a middle school student aspiring to upper secondary school, or a student born in Finland whose writing skills are weaker than other language skills, or a junior student fluent in everyday language, to whom the vocabulary of textbooks is alien due to the language and cultural environment at home.

The purpose of the student is to learn Finnish so well that he can utilize his full potential. The fact that some Finnish-speaking children have weak language skills has nothing to do with the goals of multilingual children.

“ S2 teaching is standard teaching.

Ståhlberg was concerned that the school path in S2 education would leave the student without the academic skills needed for further studies. This is quite a remarkable view. Why wouldn’t I offer tools for academic language skills in S2 teaching, when the curriculum also requires it? In junior high school S2 classes, we study the concepts of literature, means of media influence and sentence structure, write an opinion piece and read Eino Leino’s poems.

S2 teaching arrangements vary greatly between schools and municipalities. Often there are only 1-2 lessons per week. Many S2 students are part of the mother tongue lessons with the S1 group. The teaching given by class and other subject teachers is also intended to develop academic skills. One lesson of one subject can hardly dramatically weaken the student’s skills, even if the S2 teaching is lousy.

The vast majority of S2 pupils benefit from the teaching they receive. It was a pleasure to read that the students at Ståhlberg’s research site received plenty of support to strengthen their reading skills. Unfortunately, the situation is not equally good in all schools in Finland.

Leena-Maija Fieldman

master of philosophy, S2 teacher

Hämeenlinna

