Reader’s Opinion | Russia is not a one-man dictatorship

Russia has a great leader, but this is not a free individual but a prisoner of a system built on human networks.

Sami Sillanpää argued in his column (HS 3.11.), that one-man dictatorships will eventually fall. The focus was China and Russia. The author expected victory from the opposition forces and hoped for their support.

My experience does not support the view. Rather, it is still about new Western thinkers who evaluate Eastern dictatorships with Western reason. Here they are supported by the opposition forces, who themselves look at their home country from a Western perspective. The maintenance of this false image makes it difficult for Western decision-makers to understand and leads to false paths, which is also paid for around the war in Ukraine.

All did not believe in the 1990s that Russia would become a pluralistic state governed by the rule of law. There were Russian scholars who said this was culturally unlikely. Wishful thinking won out. It should be understood that the current world order and its justice and values ​​are a creation of Western countries and not an absolute truth. That’s why the world can justifiably act differently.

“ The system relies on mistrust and fear

Russia is not a one-man dictatorship but a form of clan power system. There is a great leader, but this is not a free individual but a prisoner of a system built on human networks. The system is based on mistrust and fear: the leader arranges benefits for those around him and these support the leader. It’s crazy to use the western term ally for supporters. Rather, it is about vassals. The leader can change in the system, but the system tends to continue as it is. There are hardly any revolutions, but coups can sometimes be quite frequent. Such were also the Russian revolutions of 1917. In them, despite all the political talk, the system continued in the end, even though the emperor’s title disappeared.

Opposition there is no force in the system. It is the enemy of happiness and peace guaranteed by the leader, which all citizens want to destroy. Therefore, in their opinion, imprisoning and murdering opposition leaders is justified. You should listen to the Russian masses and not to the half-Scandinavian intellectuals of St. Petersburg. It’s a vanishingly small minority, even if they think like us.

Jukka Korpela

professor, Joensuu

