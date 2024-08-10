Reader’s Opinion | Rules of the game are needed to organize raves

Reader’s opinion|When the weather is favorable, the bass from Mustikmaa can be heard far away, and the jumping continues easily into the morning.

10.8. 12:45 p.m

Rave organized in Helsinki under the guise of freedom of assembly in various places in an almost professional manner. Sound reproduction is – if not stadium class – then at least suitable for small festivals. Kajarei are electrified with aggregates and events are actively marketed on Jodel, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Rules referring to freedom of assembly should not be applied to raves, but we would need a code of responsible raves.

Now, for example, the bass from Mustikmaa go to Kulosaaari, Kalasatama or Laajasalo during favorable weather 4–5 nights a week, and the jumping continues easily into the morning. There are many kinds of organizers and the loudest parties echo all the way to Tammisalo. In the longer term, the situation cannot continue like this. No one can run away from their home between July and August in order to sleep.

However, raves are a valuable and wonderful part of urban culture and they definitely belong here. Reivs should be made possible by taking into account the surrounding residents. That’s why I challenge the city of Helsinki together with the rave communities to draw up working rules of the game and, for example, instructions for the placement of speakers in the most popular places, so that responsible and environmentally conscious raves would be possible in the future.

Otherwise, the people living around the hunting areas will have to employ the police more and more often, and one day we will end up with zero tolerance, because even illegal activities cannot be done at the expense of thousands of people’s night’s sleep indefinitely.

Juuso Pajunen

Laajasalo, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.