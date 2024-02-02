Reader's Opinion | Rkp should have been nominated by its own presidential candidate

The presidential election is a good opportunity to highlight the party's agenda.

Rkp's As a city councilor of Espoo, I wonder about the former chairman of Rkp by Stefan Wallin opinion writing (HS 1.2.)in which he rejected Helsingin Sanomat's editorial (30.1.) the claim that Rkp made a strategic mistake when it did not nominate its own candidate for the presidential election. Below are “three points” why I consider Wallin's analysis weak:

1. Wallin claims that it is not worth putting money into your own candidate. However, the party is not a company whose goal is to calculate profitability, but an organization that promotes political views. As we have seen, the presidential election is a good opportunity to highlight the party's agenda.

2. Wallin states that historically there has been no connection between the result of the Rkp's presidential candidate and the party's support. Based on this principle, Rkp should no longer nominate a candidate. The party is in weak waters if its decisions are based on historical events in a changing world. The party grows by seizing opportunities.

3. Wallin settles down by Alexander Stubb back and claims that the party made a balanced decision when it decided not to have its own candidate, because this “might break up the liberal bourgeois camp”. I don't know in which group the decision was made, but at the same time he seems to have said that there are already better alternatives than Rkp in the elections. It is arrogant to think that a party can have an impact if it does not have its own strong position and agenda that it pursues with determination.

Democracy is best realized when people have the greatest possible choice. Rkp is neither a coalition nor the Greens, and that is why I have chosen it as my own party. I hope that in the future the party will understand its own potential as a liberal and green bourgeois party more clearly than at present. The EU elections will hopefully give the party an opportunity to make up for the lack of influence.

Päivi Puntila

director of development

city ​​councilor (r), Espoo

