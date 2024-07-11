Reader’s Opinion | Right-of-occupancy residents can still live with peace of mind

Reader’s opinion|Right-of-occupancy apartments have been a very affordable form of housing for the state.

The current one the government’s plans to end the new production of right-of-occupancy apartments have understandably caused not only concern among right-of-occupancy residents, but also misinterpretations.

Honorary chairman of Saso ry, residents with the right to live in Finland Eric Hallström (HS Opinion 8.7.) expressed his opinion that the current Finnish government would like to dismantle the housing rights system. According to Hällström, the government and right-of-occupancy companies also seem to be aiming to sell right-of-occupancy apartments.

The right-of-occupancy companies we represent, which own almost 60 percent of the right-of-occupancy apartments in Finland, aim for the continuation and development of the affordable right-of-occupancy system and its new production. Our companies do not have plans to sell right-of-occupancy apartments, so our right-of-occupancy residents do not have to worry about this.

Right-of-occupancy residents can still live in their homes with peace of mind. Residents get their housing right fee back increased by an index when they give up their apartment.

Hällström rightly stated that the housing rights system has made it possible for many Finns to have affordable housing. As Hällström presented, right-of-occupancy apartments have been paid for with income, not taxes.

The construction and maintenance of right-of-occupancy apartments has brought Finnish society several billion euros in tax benefits. In the years 2014–2023, the Finnish government has paid an average of only about 1.2 million euros per year in interest subsidies for tens of thousands of right-of-occupancy apartments. For long-term public rental apartments, the state pays an interest subsidy in relation to the loan base approximately 2.5 times more than for right-of-occupancy apartments. Right-of-occupancy apartments have therefore been a very affordable form of housing for the state.

Against this background, it would seem strange to abandon the new production of right-of-occupancy apartments that work well and are productive for society. Finland will especially need new affordable apartments in the future. Right-of-occupancy apartments meet this need well.

Esa Kankainen

managing director

Housing Authority of Asuntosäätiö oy

Esa Mustonen

managing director

TA-Asumisoikeus oy

