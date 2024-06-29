Reader’s Opinion | Restoration with private funding continues

Reader’s opinion|Restoring bogs is an effective regional policy for Finland.

in Helsingin Sanomat (14.6.) published in the writing dealt with company-financed bog restoration on state lands. It is very welcome that more activities and new cooperation models arise around the restoration of nature.

Privately funded restoration has been done before, both on state and private lands. Hiilipörssi started the restoration on the lands of Metsähallitus Metsätalous oy as a project of the Finnish Nature Conservation Association in 2018. The restoration of the bogs has been supported by companies such as Panda, Lumene and Tallberg and many smaller companies and numerous private individuals. The Kone Foundation granted a grant to start the operation.

Today Hiilipörssi continues to restore bogs as a limited company and the Finnish Nature Conservation Association as a non-profit organization, both on private land. Restoration on state lands is limited by Metsähallitus’ strict definition of where restoration can be done. In many cases, a strict line does not enable high-quality restoration.

There is a huge area of ​​drained bogs in Finland, a significant part of which needs restoration. The just-approved restoration regulation encourages win-win situations, where the restoration of bogs produces many benefits for several parties. During the restoration, trees are removed from the swamp, which generates a significant flow of energy and fiber wood. In addition, logging and excavator work creates work in remote areas. In many cases, you can use the timber income to pay for the restoration entirely. Restoring bogs is an effective regional policy for Finland. It would also be desirable for the state to bear a wider responsibility for the well-being of nature in its own lands.

The marshes, waterways, climate, as well as local people and forestry’s wood use chains thank you for the restoration. Ecological reconstruction requires a wide range of actors, from the state to private companies, organizations and citizens. It is encouraging to see that more and more companies want to participate in promoting and financing this important work. Hopefully, the state will take care of the operating conditions and also its own share.

Olli Turunen

bog restoration expert

Finnish Nature Conservation Union

Risto Sulkava

doctor of Philosophy

scientific director, Hiilipörssi oy

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.