Reader’s Opinion | Restaurants could learn from Spain

The restaurants in Seville had three different sizes of the same food portion.

29.10. 16:00

Finns the sizes of food portions in restaurants have sparked a debate in the opinion section. In this matter, a lesson could be learned from Spain.

During my recent vacation trip in Seville, I noticed that several restaurants had three different sizes of the same food portion: a whole portion, a half portion, and a tapas portion. Everyone can then choose the most suitable one according to their own hunger. Hopefully this practice will become more common in Finnish restaurants as well.

Kimmo Nurminen

pensioner, Hollola

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.