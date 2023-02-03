Reader’s Opinion | Responsibility for men’s well-being belongs to everyone – including women

Men are not defective women, but men who have to fit in just the way they are and want to be.

Doctor of research Joona Räsänen’s writing (HS Vierakynä 28.1.) the furious counter-reactions provoked show how difficult but at the same time extremely important an honest and open discussion about men’s equality problems is.

Blaming marginalized and lonely men for their situation is not a constructive solution. Sexist stereotypes about how men don’t know how to express their feelings only tell about the prejudices of their presenters.

At the heart of equality is the acceptance of difference. Men are not flawed women, but men who have to fit in just the way they are and want to be. Men really don’t need to be burdened by any cramped and shackled model of the modern man given from above.

Men need an end to legislative gender discrimination, educational equality, male-specific intervention in marginalization and, above all, an encouraging and positive attitude atmosphere, where men are no longer considered a threat and a problem, but a resource and an opportunity.

Men’s well-being is not something women take away, but men’s malaise affects everyone. The lack of empathy towards men and boys costs us more and more every year. That is why it is important that solving men’s equality problems is a key goal of the next government’s equality policy program. Responsibility for men’s well-being belongs to everyone – including women.

Juuso Erno

chairman

Men’s equality association

