Reader’s Opinion | Research and companies must find common interests

Reader’s opinion|The cooperation must not be just commissioned research or applying for funding, but must be a genuine partnership in which knowledge, know-how and risks are shared.

Research-development and innovation activities (tki) are vital to Finland’s competitiveness and well-being. We cannot survive in the global economy without new ideas and commercial innovations. Their foundation requires in-depth knowledge from the frontline of science produced by research. In cooperation, these perspectives complement each other and create the conditions for world-class innovations and new openings in science.

Why is there a reason to wake up to the cooperation between research and companies right now? First of all, the challenges of the economy and society as a whole are unprecedented: issues such as the loss of nature, the aging of the population or, for example, a successful green transition require that the best forces be combined from both research units and business life.

Secondly, Finland is at the edge of exceptional resources: the government has committed to increasing annual public R&D funding by more than 200 million euros until 2030. Now, if ever, it is necessary to ensure that the additional funding provides all the benefits for the national economy and society as a whole. This, in turn, requires that research and the innovation activities of companies be linked as successfully as possible, utilizing all synergies at different stages of the tki path.

In a key position are both our public tki financiers – Business Finland and the Academy of Finland. In their own activities, they are able to promote cooperation between research and business through both financial instruments and program activities. They must ensure that the funding is allocated correctly, that the preparation of applications is flexible and that the effectiveness of the funding is also monitored and evaluated.

“ Research and companies need each other.

It is important to recognize the keys to successful cooperation. The Tki system must support in every way that research and companies find common interests and goals that serve the interest of both.

The cooperation must not be just commissioned research or applying for funding, but must be a genuine partnership in which knowledge, know-how and risks are shared. Cooperation also requires a sufficient time span, as research and innovation processes are neither fast nor certain. You have to be ready to tolerate uncertainty and failures, but also to see opportunities and take advantage of them. The starting point for everything is mutual trust and openness.

Research and companies need each other so that Finland can be a pioneer and successful in the challenges of the future. We know that such cooperation is possible as long as the national science and technology system is tuned to support it and political decision-making creates long-term conditions for it.

Riikka Heikinheimo

director, Finnish Confederation of Business

Risto Nieminen

academician, Aalto University

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.