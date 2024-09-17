Reader’s Opinion | Rental electric scooters must be banned

Reader’s opinion|Accidents occur both for users and for pedestrians and cyclists.

Supplier Valtteri Parikka wrote (HS 20.8.)that electric scooters have become a deadly problem. He also stated that rental electric scooters are prohibited in Paris. I myself was able to enjoy this pleasant situation in the spring in Paris.

In addition to deaths, electric kickboarding causes health care costs due to minor accidents. Accidents occur both for users and for pedestrians and cyclists. In the long term, the result is a weakening of public health, as the movement of young people with the help of their own muscles is reduced. Part of the problem is also the wastage of electricity.

For example, Helsinki’s bike paths have become unpleasant in many places, when at any time you can be in danger of running into an electric scooter that is standing on the bike path or has fallen over.

Rental of electric scooters should be prohibited by law. Before that, for example, Helsinki could organize a municipal referendum on the subject in accordance with the Paris model.

Minister of Transport and Communications Lulu Wrist (ps) doesn’t think that electric scooters should be completely banned (HS 22.8.). In that case, it would already be interfering too much with the freedom of business. Does the freedom of business really come before the damages and costs caused by the activity in this matter?

Erkki Eskola

cyclist, Helsinki

