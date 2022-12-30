Reader’s Opinion | Removing the deposit limit for the share savings account would make Finns wealthier

Households are storing money in zero-interest checking accounts.

Yet at the turn of the millennium, the average net wealth of Finnish and Swedish households was at the same level, but in twenty years the Finns have fallen far behind the other Nordic countries. Swedish households already have almost twice as much wealth compared to Finns – in investment wealth, the difference is almost threefold.

The share savings account has proven to be a success. The share savings account has been particularly popular among young people – more than half of those who opened a share savings account are aged 18–39. The share savings account also promotes public capitalism in all income categories: at the end of 2021, more than a third of the funds in the share savings accounts belonged to people whose total income was less than 50,000 euros per year.

The restrictions on the share savings account should be eased so that household investment would increase even more significantly than it currently does. The deposit limit should be removed and it should also be possible to invest in other investment targets than shares, for example listed ETF funds.

Households sleep over a hundred billion euros in zero-interest checking accounts. Easing the restrictions on the share savings account would encourage voluntary savings in securities alongside the statutory pension security.

An increase in household investment would increase the wealth of Finns, promote domestic ownership and bring more capital to Finland’s relatively small capital market to finance growth and sustainable investments.

Ville Kajala

leading expert

Central Chamber of Commerce

