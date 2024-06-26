Reader’s Opinion | Remote care programs speed up access to treatment

Reader’s opinion|Remote care programs enable equal access to treatment for children’s mental health problems.

Guest pen (HS 17.6.) Andreas Blanco Sequeiros and Petra Kouvonen wrote about the need to improve the quality of mental health care for children and young people. The writing is important, because it directs the reader’s attention to one of the biggest public health challenges of the moment, the increase in mental health problems among children and young people.

As stated in the article, the mental health crisis of young people cannot be solved by legislation or special medical care alone.

In Finland, a step-by-step model should be used, in which researched and effective means of identifying children’s mental health problems are brought to counseling centers and school health care. The development of problems into serious disorders can be prevented and also treated with methods based on strong research evidence that utilize digital technology. In this way, the resources of specialized medical care are freed up for the treatment of the most serious mental health problems.

In the Voimaperheet research unit of the Child Psychiatry Research Center of the University of Turku, early low-threshold remote care programs utilizing digital technology are developed and researched, which are designed for children, young people and families with children. The implementation of researched effective treatment programs such as Voimafamilies for nationwide use and ensuring the effectiveness of the treatment are key means of guaranteeing equal access to treatment.

Remote care programs that utilize digital technology offer easily accessible help to children and families, and they guarantee quick access to care regardless of location.

Terja Ristkari

development manager

Malin Kinnunen

development manager

Child Psychiatry Research Center, University of Turku

