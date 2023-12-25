Reader's Opinion | Relatives of drug addicts do not get help

No body recognizes the mental health problems of a substance addict's loved ones.

By evaluations according to Finland, there are up to half a million drug addicts, that is, at worst, about a tenth of the entire population suffers from drug problems. In addition, according to statistics, one person's addiction problem affects 3–4 people close to them.

In light of these statistics, the sickness of loved ones is therefore significant and leads to almost unbearable situations and emotional burden for loved ones, which is currently handled in practice only by the third sector.

Although the law specifies that the loved one must also receive treatment, however, this is not realized in practice. The loved ones of alcoholics take on a typical role of overresponsibility, when the nausea of ​​loved ones grows intolerable.

However, no body recognizes the mental health problems of a substance addict's loved ones. To this can be added the constant congestion in primary health care, where, in addition, the recognition of the entire phenomenon and the obtaining of support through it is practically impossible.

I will follow worried about social media discussion forums where loved ones of drug addicts say that they are not getting treatment targeted to their problem. These taxpayers mainly rely on peer support and third sector services.

Can our society afford that we lose years of work and taxpayers by neglecting the care of substance-addicted relatives? Is there no help from society for the helplessness experienced by loved ones? Can the support and care of such a large group of people be outsourced to the third sector?

