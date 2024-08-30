Reader’s Opinion | Regenerative farming is part of a larger change in the food system

Reader’s opinion|An ever-wider group of farmers sees undeniable benefits in the methods of regenerative farming, as the growing seasons become more and more challenging due to extreme weather.

in Helsingin Sanomat was a meritorious thing By Pieter-Jan Van Damme and Essi Ruuskanen from the farm and at the same time from regenerative cultivation (On the terms of nature19.8.). The example in the article was a small pioneer farm, whose entrepreneurs have implemented innovative farming right from the start. It was a pleasure to read about a couple of farmers who bravely entered the field from outside, and who have developed their farm without prejudice.

However, many types of farms and situations can benefit from regenerative cultivation. In Finland, there are also large, innovative farmers who come from a more conventional way of food production. They cultivate food on fields of up to hundreds of hectares, in which case the machinery has to support the work in different ways than on farms of less than ten hectares. Instead of farm size, support or machinery, the core of innovative farming is situational awareness, which allows the soil management principles to be applied to different production directions and conditions.

An ever-wider group of farmers sees undeniable benefits in the methods of regenerative farming, when the growing seasons become more and more challenging due to extreme weather. In Finland, the benefits of livestock farming and the needs of crop farms still do not meet on a large scale in the best possible way due to regional concentration. Even if many individual farms switch over to innovative farming, the benefits for society as a whole will only be available when the change takes place at the food system level. In order to achieve that, all actors are needed, from politics, to companies in the food chain, to trade, to consumers and farmers.

Companies can speed up and scale the change with, for example, purchase criteria, an additional price and by offering training. So that the companies’ criteria regarding regenerative farming in northern conditions are in the same direction, we have developed frames for them, which we help to customize according to production directions. Our goal is that regenerative farming becomes a new normal that everyone can jump on board with, but whose goal remains ambitious.

As an operator in the Baltic Sea, we have researched and promoted regenerative farming with researchers, farmers and companies in the Carbon Action initiative in Finland for eight years. The condition of the soil affects the waterways, the climate and the food security of society as a whole. It is fair to the farmer that he directly benefits from achieving the environmental goals himself, for example, in better crop security and a more moderate need for purchase inputs. Regenerative farming is one of the tools used to find solutions to the crises at hand precisely because of its multi-usefulness.

Katri Salovaara

project manager for innovative agriculture

Go to Rantala

project manager for innovative agriculture

Pieta Jarva

strategy director

Baltic Sea Action Group

