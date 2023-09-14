Reader’s Opinion | Reflective surfaces should be added to protective fences on construction sites

In the dark, fences are at worst life-threatening.

I was some time ago, I almost tripped over the legs of the fence set up to protect the street construction site. Fences built to protect construction sites are necessary so that people walking on the street do not fall into trenches or get lost in front of construction machinery, but in the dark, fences become life-threatening at worst.

The Government’s decree on the safety of construction work stipulates the use of fall protection guardrails and their strength, but the decree does not stipulate anything about the visibility of equipment protecting the construction site.

Reflectors are cheap, so the regulation should be supplemented with regulations on the minimum reflectivity of guardrails and railings. When walking, there would be no need to trip over cable covers and fence legs, or when cycling, be afraid of the steel wire fence placed across the fairway.

Patrick Jensen

master’s degree in engineering, Espoo

