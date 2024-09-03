Reader’s Opinion | Reeds cover Helsinki’s beaches

Reader’s opinion|The beaches of Western Helsinki are extensively covered with reed beds.

My walking route runs along the seashore in Munkkiniemi. Year after year, I regret why you can’t see the sea from hundreds of meters away, even if you walk right on its shore. The reason is the ever-increasing number of weeds. For example, there are no reed beds at all on the shore of Kaivopuisto. The beaches of Western Helsinki are extensively covered with reed beds. Would it be time to start removing the soil from the beaches that sustains and reproduces reeds and acidifies seawater? Finally, so-called marshland forms on the shores, which slowly hardens and moves further away from the shore.

Veikko E. Eskelinen

work supervisor, Helsinki

