Reader’s Opinion | Reducing car traffic brings more customers to downtown businesses

It is easier for a pedestrian to stop by for shopping than for a passing motorist.

Driving limiting and improving pedestrian areas have made centers around the world more pleasant and vibrant. Still, the entrepreneurs in the center of Helsinki said they were against improving pedestrian areas and limiting car traffic on the Esplanade, citing concerns about a decrease in customers (HS 31.10.).

Fortunately, international examples show the opposite. When car traffic has been restricted, the number of pedestrians has increased. It has brought companies more customers: it is easier for a pedestrian to stop by for shopping than a passing motorist.

In Melbourne, Australia, the number of walkers increased by 40-50 percent, and in Brighton, Britain, by 60 percent. With the corona virus, walking areas were added in many cities, and both residents and entrepreneurs fell in love with them. When attempts were made to restore car traffic in Madrid, Spain, and Denver, USA, entrepreneurs rose up in resistance.

Even the entrepreneurs of Keskuskatu would hardly want to return cars to Keskuskatu, which was turned into a pedestrian street eight years ago. Now in the same space there are terraces and people walking who visit the shops on the street.

In Copenhagen, Denmark, car use has been reduced since the 1960s. The change was opposed with the same arguments as often in Finland: you can’t walk like this in the north. But already in the first year, the number of walkers increased by 35 percent. As a result of good experiences, the number of walking areas was increased sevenfold.

The city should not be developed based on prejudices, but look at international examples. It is great that Helsinki is taking steps towards a pleasant pedestrian center.

Sameli Sivonen

architecture student,

Deputy member of the Helsinki Urban Environment Board (green)

