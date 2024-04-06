Reader's Opinion | Reading a printed book is a key part of literacy

Audio books are an excellent addition to the hobby of literature, but reading skills require text.

Finns literacy is declining at an alarming rate in all age groups. Concerns about shrinking skills were brought up in connection with the publication of the Pisa results. The subject is outdated and eventually as unfashionable as linear literacy.

Linear literacy means starting the book from the first page, then reading the following pages and finally the last one. The eyes focus on the letters and the fingers turn the pages. During this time, you don't focus on anything else.

Sound old-fashioned, but really it is a key civic skill. Without linear reading skills, other skills cannot be properly achieved. However, specifically reading is eliminated. It takes time and is not necessarily very convenient, when you can hide the headphones in your ear and do something useful at the same time. The pages of books do not glow with blue light.

How many things do we worry about that could be addressed by reading? It is often undeniable that reading promotes well-being in various ways. Literature always promotes, for example, emotional skills. Audio books are an excellent addition to the hobby of literature, but reading skills require text.

It is possible to regain the lost ability to concentrate. You don't have to immerse yourself in the book for hours, but you should be able to read a quarter of an hour. It is an excellent brain exercise in every way. Accessibility issues must be taken into account and they are very important. Now, however, we have to talk about the large groups who don't really need accessibility.

“ Literacy is already important in terms of your own legal protection.

In reading it's also about social agency. Literacy is already important in terms of your own legal protection. Without the ability to read, it is fairly impossible to get a clear understanding of what is happening in the world, and without critical literacy about what is true and what is not and how it should all be treated. Today's access to information seems to culminate in various memes and ten-second videos – preferably not longer, because you can't concentrate on those. The phenomenon is sad.

Artificial intelligence is being looked for as a savior, but agency and rights are at least for now with humans. Without literacy, we hand them over to the ever-smaller number of literate people who can manage to train artificial intelligence and illiterate people who do the same. This has nothing to do with civilization, but it is difficult to understand the decline when it is done by the means of modern technology.

About literacy and there is reason to worry about its level every day until a repair operation can be carried out. It happens over books. They are offered, for example, by our library. Not everyone has to enjoy reading or love literature. It does not eliminate the need for literacy. You learn to read by reading, and you learn to be a better reader by reading more. Our common goal must be that every Finn reads. It is a question of the future, democracy and civilization.

Eastern Mediterranean

master's degree in education, class teacher

municipal councilor (green), Vihti

