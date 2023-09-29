Reader’s Opinion | Rape must be included in the EU directive

The women of Europe must be assured that violence against women is strongly combated in all EU member states.

in the European Union a directive on combating violence against women and domestic violence is being prepared. We demand that all EU countries ensure that rape is also included in the directive. Leaving rape out of the directive would be shocking and reactionary – an insult to both women and men.

Europe condemns the use of rape in armed conflicts and constantly maintains a discussion about this violent act in countries outside the EU. However, right now, in the negotiations between the European Parliament and EU countries on the final form of this law, the majority of the governments of the member states, including Finland, are leaving rape outside the directive, even though the entire law was originally drafted to protect women from this very crime. This is shocking, reactionary and unacceptable.

This is the first European law dealing with cyber-violence, female genital mutilation, violence prevention and victim protection. The women of Europe must be assured that violence against women is strongly combated in all EU member states.

We need a safer Europe that invests in preventing these crimes, protecting victims and prosecuting criminals. Violence against women and domestic violence are increasing in Europe. The statistics are horrifying.

The governments of all EU member states must form a unified approach to combat these horrific crimes. Free movement is one of the four basic pillars of our Union. We must ensure that women and men are equally protected from all forms of violence across our Union.

We call on all EU citizens and their governments to ensure that this historic and ground-breaking law also covers rape.

Frances Fitzgerald

Ireland

Evin Incir

Swedish

Members of the European Parliament

