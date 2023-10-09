Reader’s Opinion | Rape must be included in EU legislation – why is Finland hesitating?

Finland has a reputation as a country that defends the human rights of girls and women.

EU Commission published a proposal for a directive in March 2022, which is historic in many ways: the directive would for the first time broadly regulate the criminalization of violence against women in different member states. The directive would require member countries to make punishable, among other things, rape, female genital mutilation, unauthorized sharing of intimate images, online harassment and harassment, and inciting violence or hatred via the Internet.

The progressive directive is especially in that, according to it, rape is a crime in itself: the key is the lack of consent, not the amount of violence used in the rape.

in Finland many of the goals of the future directive are already being realized. Even so, the directive would also impose obligations on Finland, for example to make it punishable to expose a child to violence.

The directive can be seen as the EU Commission’s reaction to how slowly different member states have promoted the implementation of the Istanbul Agreement on violence against women in the EU.

The directive compels member countries to combat violence against women clearly more effectively than before. Patience is needed, because the background of the member states’ inhibition is the ever-strengthening anti-gender movement within Europe, which has tried to water down all goals for the promotion of the rights of women, girls and different sexual and gender minorities in the EU.

Unfortunately However, the EU Council, which represents the EU member states, opposed the inclusion of rape as part of the directive in the summer. Now Finland is also accepting this limitation, say Frances Fitzgerald and Evin Incir, the members of the EU Parliament responsible for the directive (HS Opinion 30.9.).

“ Finland must defend the rights of girls and women.

Unlike the member states, the EU Parliament supports the inclusion of rape in the legislation against violence against women. Therefore, the policy is currently being negotiated between the EU Parliament, the Commission and the Council. Information about the content of the negotiations will not be shared with outsiders. However, the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have permission to demand transparency: does Finland intend to accept the policy that rape should not be regulated in EU legislation as part of the directive on violence against women?

In Finland has a reputation as a country that defends the human rights of girls and women. Everyone who has experienced sexual violence or the threat of it has the right to expect that Finland will unyieldingly defend the rights of girls and women.

Violence against women cannot be effectively combated and punished if sexual violence is not understood as one of the most central forms of violence against women, equally as a weapon used in international conflicts and as violence perpetrated by a stranger or loved one in Finland. That’s why Naisten Linja’s position is clear: Rape must be included in EU legislation.

Katju Aro

Executive Director, Women’s Line

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.