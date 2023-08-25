Reader’s Opinion | Raide-Jokeri is dangerous for the visually impaired

It is miserable if I have to move out of my home because such a dangerous place has become next to my home.

I am blind and I live in Helsinki’s Oulunkylä next to the upcoming Raide-Joker. I am concerned about crossings where the pedestrian has to give way to the trolley.

In my opinion, the visually impaired have not been taken into account in safety issues at crossings in any way. For example, on Norrtäljentie, where cars and trolleys drive in the same lane, spotting the trolley is completely impossible for a blind person. A blind person moves with a guide dog or a white cane relying on their hearing, and the trolleys are almost silent. I almost always have to cross the rails on Norrtäljentie when jogging or going to the store. The lack of sound signals to warn of the trolley’s arrival makes crossing dangerous.

I have been to every residents’ meeting in Oulunkylä to tell about my concerns, but my views have not been taken into account.

The long hill on Norrtäljentie adds to the danger. There is also a school near Norrtäljenti. Aren’t the decision-makers even worried about the small school children who move around the area every day?

At a residents’ meeting, it was said that the trolleys drive slowly and attentively in the section. What if something impairs the driver’s perception? I’m also not at all comforted by the fact that the trolley drives slowly on this street – then it’s even more silent.

What about those crossings where the trolleys run fast? How has the safety of the visually impaired been taken into account if there are no sound signals warning of the approach of a trolley at the crossings?

It is miserable if I have to move out of my home because such a dangerous place has become next to my home. I really don’t want to be under the wheel with my guide dog.

Hannu Niemi

Helsinki

