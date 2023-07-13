Reader’s Opinion | Racist Finland is not my Finland

Us ordinary citizens have to raise our voices and tell them that this will not work.

I am watched in horrified disbelief the revelations about the current government, which have brought racism and far-right ideas to the fore.

Hasn’t this change, the transition to an increasingly racist, hate speech-accepting and far-right direction, been visible for years? Should the matter have been addressed earlier? It definitely would. Now all of us ordinary citizens, regardless of our social status, age and characteristics, must raise our voices and say that this is not going to work.

A racist Finland that accepts hate speech and turns a blind eye to bullying is not our Finland. Let’s make a change together and let’s do it now. Before it is too late.

Kaisa Tainio-Keinonen

entrepreneur, Espoo

