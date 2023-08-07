Reader’s Opinion | Racism should also be talked about in the workplace

Workplaces play a key role in combating and eradicating racism.

Racism has been talked about in recent weeks in the media, in homes, in groups of friends and hopefully also in work communities.

Intervening in inappropriate behavior and harassment, preventing discrimination and actively promoting equality are obligations concerning employers. That’s why workplaces play a key role in combating and eradicating racism. Work culture is inevitably reflected in private life as well, of course also the other way around. If racism is accepted at workplaces or experiences related to it are belittled, the same may be done in leisure situations as well.

It is worth learning from work organizations that already have a long experience with a workforce with a foreign background and that have succeeded in creating a work culture that nurtures equality and supports diversity. The role of predecessors is important. With their own behavior and attitudes, they create a value base that will inevitably spread more widely in the organization. In addition to the labor legislation, workplace-specific rules and guidelines must be followed at workplaces. The fight against racism and the perspective of equality should be included in these obligations and ethical principles that apply to everyone.

To common the rules are committed when they are created together in such a way that everyone feels that they have been heard, including representatives of minorities. The preparation and development of guidelines in time require regular and open discussion in work communities and the training of supervisors not only in the obligations of the law, but also in the special features, benefits and challenges of multiculturalism. In work well-being surveys and other evaluations and development discussions that map the state of the working community, it is important to map the experience and perception of racism.

“ The work culture is also reflected in private life.

It is also a good idea to regularly participate in the development days and events of the working community to discuss issues of equality and the fight against racism. It is important to dare and learn to talk about things openly and courageously, but constructively. The goal is to increase understanding, not necessarily agreement. The more the values ​​of individuals in a work community differ from each other, the more important it is to have a discussion and draw up, follow and monitor rules. A person cannot fully control his thinking, but he can control his communication and behavior. Good work behavior should be defined and described.

Safely the concept of space refers to the effort to create a physically and mentally safe environment for everyone and to prevent harassment and discrimination. In this case, everyone strives to create an atmosphere of equality and respect for diversity. In a mentally and physically safe environment, no one has to fear discrimination, harassment, sexual, physical or verbal harassment or the threat of violence.

Let’s create safe spaces for workplaces, schools, educational institutions and leisure places and events together.

Päivi Rauramo

leading expert

Occupational Safety Center

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.