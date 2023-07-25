Reader’s Opinion | Racism can only be reduced by actions

In addition to declarations, now also visible actions are needed.

Discourse racism has received a lot of space in the media and the politically quiet July has been a favorable time for it. Prime Minister Orpo (kok) has assured that the government has zero tolerance for racism.

In addition to declarations, now also visible actions are needed. The government of Sanna Marin (sd) drew up the action program of the Government to combat racism and promote good relations between the population. It would be important to get a reliable peer evaluation of the effects of the measures drawn up in the action program and a continuation of this work. The new government must be able to demonstrate that it recognizes and acknowledges the concerns of those who experience racism. Anti-racist work must be continuous. It is therefore imperative that the new government utilizes the work that has already been done.

Building an equal Finland is the responsibility of all of us every day. It must be shown in words and actions that everyone here has the same rights and responsibilities. It is necessary to be able to say out loud that there are social problems associated with immigration without feeling that you are stigmatizing all immigrants. The majority of those who move here settle in well and make an important contribution to this society.

It is important to identify and direct work at an early stage to those individuals or families who need more support for integration. The general labeling of immigration as a problem does not promote constructive discussion and is a disadvantage for Finland. Finnish racism has a long history.

it has by no means arisen as a result of the immigration of recent decades.

The Sámi and Romani people have experienced racism from the majority population for many generations.

Anti-racist action begins as self-criticism, recognizing one’s own prejudices and intervening when racism is observed. Only together can we reduce racism.

Vesa Kukkamaa

Espoo

