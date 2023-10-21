Reader’s Opinion | Quick meetings are not enough at school either

I work as a class teacher in an elementary school, where fifteen minutes a year are reserved for meeting the student and his guardians.

Tuire Muona wrote from the fifteen-minute quick receptions of counseling centers and Hélène Virrantaus from the rush in the work of doctors (HS Opinion 14.10.). Insufficient or poorly allocated time resources are also visible in elementary school.

I work as a primary school class teacher in a medium-sized city in Uusimaa. Fifteen minutes a year are reserved for meeting the student and his guardians. There is not enough time – especially if the teacher, student and guardians are meeting together for the first time.

In the meeting, there should be time to get to know each other, to talk about age-appropriate information, and to deal with the child’s development, learning and well-being in a versatile and good interaction from the perspective of both school and home. Pedagogical documents are often prepared or updated during the meeting. Guardians should have time to ask questions and get answers, and to tell about possible concerns and the need for support.

Muona thinks that the emergency reception will erode the professional pride and ethics of health nurses. This is certainly the case with many classroom teachers as well. Some of the teachers have extended the meeting time. In this case, they work in their own free time without compensation.

Like a stream, I long for the peace to do my job well and the opportunity to meet people in unhurried interaction within working hours. I agree that instead of speed and efficiency, slowing down and putting effort develops things in the right direction.

Class teacher from Uusimaa

