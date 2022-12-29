Reader’s Opinion | Quality goods have been recycled in Helsinki for a long time

In the 18th century, Helsinki was a circular economy city, and nothing usable was thrown away.

Fairy tale Paiho and Nina Wessberg visionary circular economy of cities (HS Opinion 21.12.). In the 18th century, Helsinki was a circular economy city, and nothing usable was thrown away. The significance of recycling in ship equipment was considerable: the shipping traffic of the St. Petersburg metropolis led to numerous shipwrecks in Helsinki’s barren sea area, and these ships were used as spare parts.

Recycling was business. The diving company operated under the patronage of the state and had the exclusive right to salvage shipwrecks. Ropes, sails, anchors and blocks were valuable quality goods, and they were worth recycling. The price of one rope was almost the same as one property in the inner city of Helsinki. Since the rigging parts were standardized, their reuse was easy. The city’s own merchant fleet and the ships’ short life cycle guaranteed demand.

Circular economy also meant cooperation. Based on reports from the islanders, the diving company handled the rescue and the city’s auction house handled the sale. The auctions were announced not only in the church but also on the streets, later in newspapers.

The circular economy was part of the cityscape. Next to the Olympic pier was the company’s shipyard, where ships were repaired for the city’s own use. Hylkysaari got its name from the wrecks stored there. The bays of the Near Sea region were named after shipwrecks, for example after the valuable sheepskin cargo of Juktenskobbe in Porkkala.

Also The government was worried about deforestation. It was said that outside of Helsinki, there was no sturdy tree suitable for shipbuilding within a radius of a hundred kilometers. The buildings were reused from shipwrecks brought by the sea, as can be seen from Katajanokka, for example, in Magnus von Wright’s painting (1868).

Already hundreds of years ago in Helsinki, it was understood that it was worth recycling quality goods and it was best achieved through cooperation.

Mikko Huhtamies

docent, nonfiction writer

university of Helsinki

