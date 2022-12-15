Reader’s Opinion | Qatar’s mistakes must not be repeated

Qatar’s example confirms that the sports world can no longer close its eyes to human rights.

Football Awarding the World Cup to Qatar was a big mistake. In order to prevent something similar from happening again, the problems must be corrected before the games are awarded and not after. The players must also be allowed to take part in decision-making more strongly than at present, when the games and conditions are decided.

Qatar’s example confirms that the sports world can no longer close its eyes to human rights. We must recognize the fact that countries seeking to host competitions often take advantage of international value competitions to pursue their own political and commercial interests. However, human rights must not be subordinated to these interests.

It cannot continue that athletes or supporters have to think about whether they can travel to the games because of their own values ​​or sexual orientation – or that women have to think about their dress and behavior or sexual minorities have to lie about their identity for fear of severe punishments. The way seen during the Qatar Games to limit the players’ freedom of speech should also not be accepted.

Human rights organizations and under pressure from the international trade union movement, the International Football Association Fifa increased its demands regarding migrant workers’ rights and job security in Qatar. The legislative changes achieved are significant, as long as they are implemented. So far, the legal reforms benefit only a fraction of migrant workers.

There is also an obvious risk that after the end of the Games the reforms will be canceled or their compliance will not be monitored as much as now. In fact, activists in Qatar fear that the space to address the country’s ills is narrowing even further.

Transfer work However, it does not end with these games in Qatar. That’s why international organizations demand that Fifa compensates the damages to those injured at the competition sites and that a center for migrant workers independent of the government be established in Doha, which will also offer support after the games. Human rights belong equally to migrant workers, football players and supporters.

Janne Ronkainen

executive director

Solidarity Center of Finnish Trade Unions Sask

Panu Autio

Executive Director, Football Players’ Association

Piritta Gurung

chairman, Finnish national team supporters association

Matti Harjuniemi

chairman, Rakennusliitto

