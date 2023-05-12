Reader’s Opinion | Public psychiatry is grossly under-resourced

Public psychiatry has been managed like a housing company, where renovations have not been done on time and the repair debt has swelled to a huge amount.

Psychiatric directors want to renovate the entire system, the problem of which is that there are no psychiatrists on the public side and the queues for treatment are growing (HS 8.5.). The medicine of Jesper Ekelund, the branch director of psychiatry at Hus, is that psychiatrists would no longer write the B statements required for the first year of psychotherapy. Jyrki Heikkilä, Tyssi’s psychiatry results group leader, sees that psychiatrists are opinion automatons.

I worked for almost 30 years as a psychiatrist in the public sector and I don’t think that the essence of a poodle is in B-statements. In HS’s story, Pirkanmaa’s psychiatry branch manager Hanna-Mari Alanen estimates that the problems of psychiatry have grown from several small streams over the years, and that’s how I see it too. Public psychiatry has been managed like a housing company, where renovations have not been done on time and the repair debt has swelled to a huge amount.

In my opinion, the biggest pressure on the public side of psychiatry is the gross under-resourcing that has been going on for years, and the top management of psychiatry has not started to deal with it in time. Now we are in a situation where Finland is setting a world record in reducing hospital beds. It is reflected in the entire care chain on the public side, where the most difficult patients are treated.

In outpatient care, however, it is not clearly defined how many difficult-to-treat patients one employee can take on. The grassroots level is left alone with its population responsibility. Those who can will ultimately vote with their feet.

As a specialty, psychiatry is rewarding and interesting. It offers the doctor an opportunity for many kinds of development. In HS’s story, specialist training coordinator Johanna Rellman wonders whether the teaching of psychiatry in medicine is such that young doctors would get a good picture of the specialty. Good question. Another good question is whether public psychiatry offers young people the kind of work experience that arouses interest in the specialty. Behind every B statement is a patient, for whom there should be enough space in the mind and calendar of the caring person.

Pipsa Tulikivi

psychiatrist, Helsinki

