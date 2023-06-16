Reader’s Opinion | Professional education in visual arts must be reduced

In Finland, the visual art market is small and the possibility of supporting oneself in the field of art is limited.

Today In 2015, a study on the well-being of artists at work was published in collaboration between the Art Promotion Center (Taike) and the cultural policy research center Cupore. The questions concerned occupational well-being and the services that support it. The survey showed that 40 percent of artists have considered changing fields. The reason is that all graduating visual artists do not have enough work in their own field or a living.

As a representative of the profession under study, I think that visual artists are trained too much. In Finland, the visual art market is small and the possibility of supporting oneself in the field of art is limited. It is wrong for young people to be lured into the field of visual arts, when it is well known that it is not possible for all those who graduate from the field to earn a living.

Attempts have been made to improve artists’ social security for decades without reaching a comprehensive solution. Reducing education is one solution to get a decent living for all graduating visual artists. One college that prepares professional visual artists is enough. Art-focused upper secondary schools and college education would be good preparatory educational institutions for an art college. In this way, we could direct the resources to the development of the quality of education and increase opportunities for deepening multidisciplinary skills in the art field.

The current situation cannot continue – and the funding of the visual arts has not increased at the pace that would be needed. Vocational training costs several thousand for those who graduate as visual artists. The career choice of a visual artist is tough: you’re not a qualified teacher, but you end up teaching, doing odd jobs in different fields or holding an exhibition for which you’re not paid. Also the costs of occupational health yourself. The Te office can cancel unemployment insurance because you are interpreted as an entrepreneur after holding an exhibition. The artist’s pension often falls short of the guaranteed pension.

Marja Kolu

visual artist, provincial artist of visual arts 1998–2002, 2010–2013

Mustasaari

