Reader’s Opinion | Producing well-being services requires dialogue and transparency

Reader’s opinion|Sustainable market dialogue creates the opportunity to provide the best and most functional services in the long term.

Politicians strive in dialogue with officials and other stakeholders to form justifications for political decisions. Politicians decide for their part how our region bears its responsibility in providing welfare services to the residents and what are the justifications for the decisions. For this, we need more precise industry-specific key figures, budget information and transparency of strategic choices.

The dialogue of the public service between different actors and the genuine consultation of personnel and residents is insufficient. A functioning operating culture and services that promote and support well-being are created through the cooperation of public administration, citizens, companies and organizations.

The purchase service network of the welfare economy has been created as a long-term cooperation between municipalities and municipal associations. Services and service providers have been tendered from the perspectives of quality and financial profitability. At the same time, a service network of companies and organizations has been born in Finland, whose future we are worried about. Recently, in the case of welfare areas, there have been discussions about radical cuts to the purchase services of welfare areas and the intention to implement a similar service as the welfare area’s own service. The justifications for this have been mainly economic.

It is wise to strive to create fair, wise and clear procedures among operators. Although market dialogue is written into the general operating procedures of the welfare regions, it has largely remained a dead letter. Companies and associations offering welfare services have not been consulted enough regarding the development of the market and the welfare society. Sustainable market dialogue would create an opportunity to make the best and most functional services in the long term.

The economy must be impressive and sustainable. Citizens and communities must have the right to use welfare services fairly, equally and in a way that is sustainable both socially and economically. In an economically and operationally difficult situation, the decision-makers must take overall leadership with the help of active market and citizen dialogue and define what a prosperous Finland looks like – and how to get there.

Maarit Kuusisaari-Bergström

tmaster of health sciences

Deputy commissioner of the Vantaa-Kerava welfare area, greens

Markus Vähälä

Ban expert in well-being ecosystems

Member of the children, youth and family services section of the Vantaa-Kerava welfare area, greens

