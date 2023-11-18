Reader’s Opinion | Prisoners need impressive rehabilitation

Almost every prisoner has experienced violence.

Prisoners according to health and well-being research, substance abuse problems, personality and mood disorders, psychosis and trauma symptoms, and neuropsychiatric problems are common. In addition, almost every prisoner has experienced violence.

During imprisonment, it is possible to reach people whose commitment to treatment and rehabilitation in civilian life is almost impossible. It is self-evident that multi-problems require effective and long-term rehabilitation and solid professional skills both in prisons and in civilian life before and after punishment.

Psychotherapy, among other things, has been researched as effective rehabilitation and can be adjusted according to individual needs. However, the availability of therapy puts people in an unequal position, especially in institutions and outside of study and working life. It is contradictory that those who need help the most are limited for one reason or another to the outside of help and to the edges of our society. In turn, inequality increases violence and crime. The short-sightedness of the decision-makers and the cuts in resources will make the resources required for rehabilitation even more expensive.

To quote Dostoevsky, the level of civilization of a society can be judged by entering its prisons. After all, let’s stick to a civilized society that maintains the equality of all people, where violence and crime are also responded to by giving help. An attempt to understand and help does not mean avoiding punishments, but making use of them.

Jenny Julkunen

psychotherapist, occupational therapist, social psychologist, Espoo

