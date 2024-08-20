Reader’s Opinion | Positive things about the school should also be highlighted

Schools since it started again, the public debate about schools and the school system has become more active. This debate is often woefully skewed. Bringing up negative issues and frowning on problems do not give a completely realistic picture of the everyday reality of Finnish schools and the current state of our school system.

You shouldn’t deny problems or bury your head in the bush. However, it is important to remember that every single day mainly enthusiastic and well-being children and adults enter the doors of Finnish schools. Even elementary school-age children get to influence their own schooling and learning, create social relationships and wonder about new things. We teachers, on the other hand, have the pedagogical autonomy to make the work look like ourselves, and the opportunity for professional discussion and ideation with competent colleagues.

This everyday reality we have described should also be reflected in the public debate. The responsibility for this lies primarily with the journalistic media, whose task is to strive for truthful information transmission, and of course also with us, the teachers who tell about everyday school life in public.

The matter is relevant to the extent that a large part of the citizens form their perception of the modern school mainly on the basis of public debate. The resulting perception can be unfortunately distorted. This, in turn, can lead to the general acceptability of an important social institution, the appreciation of school and education, the attractiveness of the teaching profession, and ultimately the future of our society as a whole.

We are happy to work in an inspiring and positive environment – school!

Marjut Koukula

Tatu Luoto

Reetta Smith

Finnish Class Teachers’ Association

