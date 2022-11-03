Reader’s Opinion | Polygamy does not threaten children’s well-being

Children’s well-being and the development of attachment relationships do not depend on the type of relationship or the sexuality of the parents, but on the care, presence and love the children receive.

Seija Mahlamäki-Kultanen asked in his opinion piece (HS 14.10.), how multiple relationships affect children. The research-based answer is: exactly the same as relationships.

Research on different families shows that children’s well-being and the development of attachment relationships do not depend on the type of relationship or the sexuality of the parents, but on the care, presence and love that the children receive. Longitudinal studies by Elisabeth Sheff show that this is also the case in multi-relationship families.

Divorces or interpersonal crises affect a child’s life both in polygamy and in couples. Smooth everyday life and the presence of safe adults ease challenges in all kinds of relationships. The advantage of multi-relationship families is the possibility of the presence of several safe adults in the child’s life, somewhat in the same way as in the extended families of the past.

Criticism from the outside piles pressure on the members of multi-relationship families and produces the so-called requirement of happiness, which makes it difficult to talk about the difficulties of family life and to get help when it is needed.

We hope that polyamorous families would be seen as part of the diverse spectrum of families, and that the open discussion about relationships and sexuality would continue with warmth and respect for diversity.

Tommi Paalanen

Executive Director, Sexpo Foundation

Markus Oja

chairman

Polyamory – multi-relationship association

