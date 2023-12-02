Reader’s Opinion | Politics also belongs to workplaces

The right to vote, freedom of association, freedom of contract and all basic rights have been obtained in this country because politics has belonged to the workplace.

Mika Koskinen wrote (HS Opinion 29.11.), that politics does not belong in the workplace. The sentence is an extremely political statement because it completely excludes workplaces from politics. At workplaces, politics has an enormous influence through legislation. All legislation is political in nature, and it should strive to promote the common interest.

Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government and the largest employers’ organizations have broken the Finnish tradition, where politics is not taken to the workplace, but matters are negotiated and agreed as far as possible between the organizations and at the workplace level.

The government and employers’ organizations want to break the Finnish model in order to gain an advantage for large employers, because employers do not want to negotiate and agree on issues. Now we are dictating, and the dictation is implemented through legislation.

The right to vote, freedom of association, freedom of contract and all basic rights have been obtained in this country because politics has belonged to workplaces and all areas of life.

Tuukka Pääkkönen

plumber, chairman

Turku Industrial Workers’ Union 49

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.