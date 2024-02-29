Reader's Opinion | Political strikes show contempt for democracy and people's power

I have nothing against protesting, as long as the laws are respected, the protests are directed at the right address, and the opinion is expressed in one's free time.

Congressman Matias Mäkynen (sd) took in his opinion piece (HS 27.2.) carries HS to the editorial (26.2.), where it was stated that limiting political strikes is justified.

The previous one Sanna Marini (sd) the government's magic wall was ineffective, it only blamed debt money. No matter how big letters we write on the flipchart that there is money, there isn't. There is a debt to pay for several generations.

When evaluating the causes of political strikes, it is worth considering first where well-being comes from and why our government is promoting working life reforms. The number of self-employed entrepreneurs has decreased by ten percent. We have a structural problem. Entrepreneurs and companies do not have sufficient incentives to take risks, grow and employ. If entrepreneurs and companies do not employ, let alone invest, the entire welfare society model is threatened. Well-being comes from work. Everyone of working age and able to work should have a job.

Political strikes should really be considered first from the point of view of the national economy, economic growth, employment, jobs, investments and livelihood. Let's play with the following idea: What if entrepreneurs went on strike and forbade employees from coming to work? What if entrepreneurs refused to pay salary and taxes?

Entrepreneurs and their companies are the entity that bears responsibility for Finland's economy, employment and investments. The famous well-being remains to be distributed to all citizens through paid taxes.

Ultimately, strikes damage the strikers' own jobs. Political strikes are not related to the relationship between workers and employers. Political strikes show contempt for democracy and people's power.

Our labor peace legislation from 1946 is outdated and ineffective. Political strikes should be completely banned. I have nothing against protesting, as long as the laws are respected, the protests are directed at the right address, and the opinion is expressed in one's free time. In Finland, we have the right to strike, but not the obligation to strike.

The works are not on strike. Political strikes are a brake on the economy and investments.

Mari Laaksonen

chairman

Entrepreneurs of Helsinki

chairman of the council

Finnish Entrepreneurs

