Reader’s Opinion | Plumbing repair is a big deal for us too

Reader’s opinion|The work on the plot and apartments has been going on for more than a year and a half, but it still hasn’t been finished.

On the opinion page (HS 23.8.) wrote about the difficult and expensive pipe repair. In the plumbing renovation of our terraced house, false plinths that required repair, asbestos found in surprising places, and insufficient information about the initial situation have added to the problems mentioned in the opinion letter. Management lines have not always been implemented according to plans.

More than six years have passed since the decision to carry out the pipe repair was made. A project plan was drawn up, the situation on the site was investigated and various studies were carried out for about four years. Our housing company is located on its own plot with good transport connections and close to services. That’s why we also investigated the possibilities of selling the plot with buildings to a grinder.

Our townhouse company was built in 1973–1974. It comprises eight separate buildings with 47 apartments. There are 60 residents, more than half of whom are pensioners.

The work on the plot and apartments has been going on for more than a year and a half, but it still hasn’t been finished. The latest annoyance has been the knowledge that our contractor is undergoing corporate restructuring. Let’s see if we can finish the job with honor for everyone.

It seems that we will have to pay for the apartment we bought in 1984 a second time. Information on repair costs is currently 1,551 euros per square meter. It also remains to be seen how we pensioners will cope with the costs, when it is not easy to sell apartments while the yards are still unfinished.

Fortunately, our board found people committed to the implementation of the project. They have done a great job looking after our interests in addition to their day jobs. Finding voluntary bearers of responsibility is not always easy in such a situation.

Seija Paajanen

pensioner, 78 years old, Helsinki

