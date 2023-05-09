Reader’s Opinion | Playing the lottery ended here

Veikkaus will not issue me a betting card because I live abroad.

I am have been playing two lines of the lottery for 40 years. “Veikkaus is every week, the return day is Wednesday” – that’s what Veikkaus advertised when I started waving coupons at the R-kiosk.

From May 15, I will no longer be able to play, because Veikkaus will not issue me a betting card because I live abroad. I have been a Finnish citizen all my life. I have been able to buy an apartment in Finland. I have also been able to buy a plot of land and build a summer house in Finland. I have been able to open a bank account in Finland and I have also received a loan from Finland for the purchase of an apartment and the construction of a summer house. Finnish idyll. All this has been successful even while living abroad.

But I can’t play Lotto anymore. A kind of Finnish idyll too, but now it’s over for me.

Jyri Ylänne

Stockholm, Sweden

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.