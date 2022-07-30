Reader’s Opinion | Playground activities support families’ ability to cope

However, the summer activities of the parks in Helsinki could be improved.

of families and children’s coping has been discussed diligently during the summer. Expert psychologist Elina Komulainen wrote the support of a society that justifiably demands the well-being of families (HS Mielipide 29.7.).

In Helsinki, one of the most effective forms of support for families with children are the city’s own playgrounds and their professional staff, as well as free park meals during the summer for children under 16. It has been sad to notice that many playgrounds have been closed for part of the summer months. For example, the Linja playground in Kallio has been closed in July, and the Brahe playground in June. The distance between these parks is too long and unsafe for children moving alone. The playground Linja also has a children’s paddling pool, which would have been a particularly pleasant place for children to cool off on hot days.

Many families with children live in the Kallio area. Kallio, however, has the fewest green areas per inhabitant in Helsinki, less than ten square meters per inhabitant. In the rocky part of the city, the importance of playgrounds is special.

To help working parents and support children’s nutrition, summer park meals should be organized in all playgrounds throughout the summer. Meals for the smallest children could already start at 11 o’clock instead of the current 12 o’clock.

The operation of playgrounds should also be developed in the direction of environmental education and knowledge of nature. Their importance in terms of children’s health, exercise and the well-being of families is undeniable. The condition and sufficient quantity of the toys in use must also be taken care of.

Playground staff do important work. For support, they need clear and competent administration and management. Parks with guides are low-threshold support places for families. Peer support from other parents and conversations with the playground staff empower parents. Family work or child protection professionals’ visits to playgrounds would further support families’ ability to cope.

