Reader's Opinion | Play supports the child's development

Children's playing has decreased over the years and there is reason to be worried about it.

Annikka Mutanen wrote about the importance of exercise as a maintainer of children's mental health (HS 8.1.). In my opinion, an equally important, if not even more important topic in our digital age is the importance of children's play for a child's overall development. Children's playing has decreased over the years and there is reason to be worried about it.

In society, the perception that parents and children should play together is still prevalent from time to time. Our digital age poses more challenges to the interaction of adults present and to the joint play of children and parents.

A child's perception of himself and others is based on how the parent is with him. Play is a very important way of communicating that strengthens the bond and affection between child and parent. Play helps to build a warm relationship between family members, which is really important for the development of a child's emotional life. A supportive and accepting atmosphere for children offers them the opportunity to express their hopes and disappointments in play.

Play is also a way for children to deal with what is happening around them. Play is one of the few situations that children can control. As a parent, it's enough to be an appreciative audience.

Play is not rocket science. It's not difficult. It is enough that, as a parent, you support play by being present and interested. Children need successful moments of togetherness. The task of joyful moments is to convey to the child the experience of meaning, dignity and being loved.

I would say that the active interaction of the adult present with the child is the most important factor regulating the child's ability to function.

Marjut Stubbe

special early childhood education teacher, Espoo

