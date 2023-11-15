Reader’s Opinion | Pharmacies to vaccinate

Enabling vaccination at a low threshold increases vaccine coverage, which in turn reduces disease cases and shortens future patient queues.

I am followed with interest the discussion about corona and flu vaccinations in Finland. Times seem to be scarce, and people queue for hours.

From here in Central Europe, I can give you a tip: take pharmacies with you to give vaccinations. I myself work in Hamburg, and at our pharmacy you can get a flu vaccination without an appointment and a corona vaccination with an appointment due to the limited shelf life of the vaccine. Thanks to the dense network of pharmacies and doctors, there are no traffic jams, and transactions can be handled in fifteen minutes. The pharmacy bills the health insurance fund directly.

Enabling vaccination at a low threshold increases vaccine coverage, which in turn reduces disease cases and shortens future patient queues. Of course, I know there is a staff shortage that plagues Finnish pharmacies, but the same is the case here, and despite that, the matter has been managed to be arranged.

Essi Adamczak

pharmacist, Hamburg

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.