Reader’s Opinion | Pharmacies’ drug exchange rights must be expanded

The strictness of the legislation takes up doctors’ and pharmacies’ time and becomes expensive.

Senior physician Joonas Rautavaara wrote (HS Opinion 28.9.) the shortening of the period of validity of biological prescriptions is troublesome and increases the workload of doctors. According to Rautavaara’s estimate, renewing prescriptions for biological drugs can take up to 9,600 working hours per year from the medical profession. The situation is also extremely difficult for patients, whose seemingly valid prescriptions are unexpectedly out of date, and for pharmacies, where the situation becomes concrete when the patient does not get the medicine he needs.

This change has also been prepared for the purpose of savings, in which case practical aspects have remained secondary in the preparation of the law. The purpose of the shorter validity period was to increase the prescribing of cheaper drugs, but the guidance of doctors and patient information systems was forgotten and now the problems are piling up on the necks of the health care system, doctors, pharmacies and patients.

The pharmacy exchange of biological medicines starting next year will probably bring the requested savings multiple times compared to the estimated ones, so this burdensome shortening of the validity period should be abandoned.

The problems of renewing prescriptions for biological medicines are just one example of how overly strict legislation brings a lot of extra work to both pharmacies and healthcare. There are several examples.

From the time when the doctor prescribed the drug treatment and the pharmacy with its own expertise prepared it for the patient, it has come to a situation where the pharmacy cannot deliver a 50 gram tube of ointment instead of a 30 gram tube, even when the 30 gram tube of ointment is not available in the country. You should always call the doctor separately for even a simple change.

As the availability of medicines becomes more common, the strictness of the legislation takes up the time of doctors and pharmacies and costs society more all the time. Pharmacies’ drug exchange rights must be expanded. This would bring cost efficiency to health care and save both doctors and pharmacies from unnecessary work. Drug changes can be made in pharmacies without jeopardizing patient safety.

The government should, in the spirit of norm-breaking and waste-hunting, immediately take up this change referred to in the government program.

Charlotte Sandler

pharmaceutical manager

Finnish Association of Pharmacists

