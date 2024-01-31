Reader's Opinion | Perspective dialogue as part of elementary school teaching

Opinion dialogue should be seen as a civic skill in a diverse, democratic society.

February begins with the week of harmony between representatives of religions and other viewpoints. This UN week has been celebrated since 2011. Is the viewing dialogue heralded by the theme week yet another extra or detached exercise in the middle of busy school life or an idealistic goal alien to reality? Or is it a necessary method to meet another?

Harmony the purpose of the week is to promote dialogue between viewpoints, which needs to be practiced every day both in schools and in other parts of society: How do those who think differently learn to deal with questions of truth without the pretense of being right and tolerate uncertainty? And how do we think about difficult questions related to lifestyles and values, and how do we move on from these encounters to act together for the perceived common good?

Opinion dialogue should be seen as a civic skill in a diverse, democratic society. It is also a process that develops through practice. With the help of dialogue, for example, challenging and difficult themes that appear over time can be dealt with at school, which can be generated by religions and other viewpoints and their interaction. A constructive meeting that promotes understanding and cooperation is important, for example, in resolving conflicts, realizing equality and promoting democracy.

“ Opinion dialogue should be seen as a civic skill.

Ministry of Education and Culture published a study in January, according to which those who have worked as teachers for both a short and longer time experience constructively working with other people as a central goal of democratic education in middle school. According to research, an open and conversational classroom atmosphere promotes the realization of democratic education, but the construction of openness is challenged by the diversity of opinions and the division of views of students from different backgrounds.

In a more diverse and polarized world than before, children and young people need the ability to reflect on things they take for granted as well as their prejudices. They need skills for multi-perspective thinking and constructive activities with those who think differently. Unfortunately, according to a study by the Ministry of Education and Culture, the vast majority of middle school teachers feel that the training they have received has not given them sufficient skills to implement democratic education. According to the feedback we received in our work, teachers also need more targeted in-service training, especially in relation to point-of-view literacy and point-of-view dialogue.

View dialog methods with this, students can be guided to look at reality critically and encouraged to question familiar patterns of thought and action while at the same time considering, for example, different lifestyles. At the same time, we can think about what is collectively sustainable and good for everyone. If we want to promote, for example, the building of a safer space, a culture of compassion and growing into active global citizenship, the starting point is dialogue skills, of which the primary importance are respecting and listening to others and building connection.

Heidi Rautionmaa

vocational teacher, doctoral researcher

Selja Koponen

subject teacher, doctoral researcher

The authors of Katsmususdialogi skool arjesa education, University of Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.