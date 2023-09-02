Saturday, September 2, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | People with disabilities need to be talked to like the rest of us

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 2, 2023
in World Europe
A large part of people do not know how to face a disabled person.

Every should know at least a few disabled people. A large part of people do not know how to meet a disabled person, let alone talk to disabled people (HS 30.8.). In addition to talking past the disabled person to their assistant or other companion, the disabled person is often spoken to like a child or a pet.

In addition to people with physical disabilities, people with intellectual disabilities should also be talked to like the rest of us. Maybe sometimes more clearly and repeatedly if necessary. An adult with a disability is an adult who should be treated like all fellow human beings.

Suvi Julkunen

special director of the disability sector, feminist party

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

