Reader’s Opinion | Pensioners do not solve the labor shortage

How could bad management and haste attract a pensioner back to work?

On the market the cashier told me he was retired but worked occasionally. According to him, it was boring to be alone at home. My 73-year-old friend is his wife’s caregiver. In addition, he is an emergency worker in the company he founded, which his son now owns. The pensioner’s work is important to his wife and son’s company.

A few years ago, my early childhood teacher, my wife, sang happily when she went to work. Then the singing stopped. In the spring, my wife decided to leave work with the help of an early retirement pension and her savings – a year before the actual retirement age.

Some experts claim that pensioners are the solution to the shortage of workers in kindergartens, schools and health care. Nonsense. How could poor management and haste – together with more and more demanding children, young people, sick people and the elderly – attract a pensioner back to work? The adequacy of employees must be solved by other means, starting with the well-being of employees.

Retirees are advised to maintain their daily routine, take care of their health, their children and their children’s dogs, and use their brains and do something new. Retired people are told: don’t be alone.

I retired two years ago. After that, I have decided myself what I spend my time on. And fortunately, I haven’t had to spend my time, for example, waiting for healthcare calls or waiting in line at a health center.

Before I left work, I was told: “Now you’re just getting busy.” What rush? I personally feel rushed if there are two trips a week. Or when there is a lot to watch on TV. Otherwise, I don’t.

Retirement should be valued and pensioners should have the freedom to choose their own hobbies. My wife’s stay at home brings new busyness to my everyday life. Good.

Brother Pelkonen

master of administration, Vihti

