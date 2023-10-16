Monday, October 16, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | Pedestrians, remember to use a reflector

October 16, 2023
It is difficult to see pedestrians dressed in black from the car in dark rainy weather.

I shaved in the rain to work one morning, almost terrified. Pedestrians dressed in black bounced ahead on the crosswalk. It is difficult to spot a person walking when it is dark, raining, the side windows of the car are wet and the asphalt is shiny.

For your own safety, pedestrians, remember to wear something that motorists can see. Be it a reflective vest, a backpack, or anything big enough that you don’t accidentally get hit by a car or run over.

Kirsi Käyhkö

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

