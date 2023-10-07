Saturday, October 7, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | Pedestrians must avoid trams

October 7, 2023
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

It is unreasonable to expect that a heavy tram should be able to suddenly avoid pedestrians crossing pedestrian crossings even in the city centre.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper news (October 4) About the new pedestrian evasion rule applicable in Raide-Joker traffic. According to it, cars give way to pedestrians on a crosswalk where there are no traffic lights, but pedestrians have an obligation to give way at a tramway crossing on the line of the crosswalk.

At first reading, the new rule may seem strange, but in fact it should be implemented everywhere. It is unreasonable to expect that a heavy tram should be able to suddenly avoid pedestrians crossing pedestrian crossings even in the city centre. When you are used to having to dodge cars at crosswalks, many people cross the streets without glancing at the traffic and even with their eyes fixed on their mobile phones. For example, at the corners of Kamppi, trams often have to brake suddenly.

In other European countries, trams sensitively ring their warning bells for pedestrians who happen to pass in front of them carelessly. It is appropriate that pedestrians and light traffic always give way to trams, unless a traffic light dictates otherwise.

Ingmar Ström

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

